MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,208,000 after acquiring an additional 300,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $280.41 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $295.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.07 and a 200-day moving average of $256.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

