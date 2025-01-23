MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 139,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,590,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

