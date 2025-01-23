MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 478 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.