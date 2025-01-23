MiNK Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split Approval

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) revealed in an 8-K filing on January 17, 2025, that the company has gained approval for a reverse stock split. The Special Meeting of Stockholders held on the same day saw the approval of the proposal to amend the Certificate of Incorporation to put into effect a reverse stock split of the company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10.

The Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware will initiate the Reverse Stock Split at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on January 28, 2025. Following the split, it is anticipated that MiNK Therapeutics’ Common Stock will commence trading under a post-split basis with the CUSIP number 603693 201.

At the time of the Special Meeting, which had a record date of December 16, 2024, there were 39,630,402 shares outstanding and eligible to vote. Out of these, 27,582,512 shares were present or represented by proxy, establishing a quorum on all matters voted upon. The final voting results disclosed that the Proposal 1 to approve the reverse stock split was passed with a majority vote.

The breakdown of the voting results for Proposal 1 was as follows:

– For: 26,500,274 votes

– Against: 1,026,255 votes

– Abstain: 56,013 votes

– Broker Non-Votes: Not applicable

As part of this filing, the Certificate of Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. is attached as Exhibit 3.1. Additionally, the submission includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as Exhibit 104.

CEO of MiNK Therapeutics, Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., signed off on the report on January 21, 2025, adhering to the regulations set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

