Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,389,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $225,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

