Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after buying an additional 1,067,409 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 894,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 818,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,887 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.



MUFG stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

