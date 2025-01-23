Moffett Nathanson Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $105.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Shares of CCI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.25. 930,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,780. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 57.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.