Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MOH opened at $302.63 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

