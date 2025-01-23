Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE MOH opened at $302.63 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GitLab: AI-Driven DevSecOps Innovation Sets It Apart
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- DigitalOcean’s AI Potential: A Game-Changer for Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.