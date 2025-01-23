Movement (MOVE) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Movement (MOVE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Movement has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $109.37 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Movement has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Movement token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Movement alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,805.67 or 0.99838660 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,404.20 or 0.99444953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Movement Profile

Movement’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. Movement’s official website is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.66865899 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $97,394,328.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Movement should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Movement and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.