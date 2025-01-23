Mustard Seed Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BIV opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

