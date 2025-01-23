Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 9,153 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $701.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

