Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $166.47.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

