Mutual Advisors LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

