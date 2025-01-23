Mutual Advisors LLC Has $13.32 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 305.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

