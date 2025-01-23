Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 178,422 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 213,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 464,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 456,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 68,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

