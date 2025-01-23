Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

