NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.68 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 70.50 ($0.87). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.79 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.06.

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

