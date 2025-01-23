NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. 38,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 34,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
