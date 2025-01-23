NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.00. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NantHealth

NantHealth Stock Down 100.0 %

NantHealth Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.