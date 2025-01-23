NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.00. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.
