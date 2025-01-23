Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSI) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1931 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 33,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,337. Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

