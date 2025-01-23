Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.73.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.2 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

