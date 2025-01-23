National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National Grid by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.05 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

