NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBBK opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

