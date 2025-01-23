Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.8% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $313,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $953.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $481.40 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $886.64 and its 200-day moving average is $762.07. The firm has a market cap of $407.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $993.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

