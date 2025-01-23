News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.38.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

