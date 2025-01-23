NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $78,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.