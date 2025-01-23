Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 35,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $2,350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,074.35. This trade represents a 57.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,322,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,917,057.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 91 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $5,915.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $2,280,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.6 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 106.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.