Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Nidec Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Nidec has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

