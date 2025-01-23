NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.64. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 158,217 shares.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

