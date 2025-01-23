Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

