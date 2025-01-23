Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $423,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

