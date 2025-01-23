Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.53 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

