Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,558 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

