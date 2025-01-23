Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,193 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7,120,170 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.