Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,742 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.68.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $244,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,351,060 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

