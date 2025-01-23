Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.