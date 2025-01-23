NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $110.22 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.