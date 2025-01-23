Nur Nicholson Sells 3,948 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Nur Nicholson sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $120,137.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.27. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nur Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Nur Nicholson sold 2,145 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $64,264.20.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. 1,345,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

