NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $202.25 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.07.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.