OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.
OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
OFG stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02.
OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,221. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders and Institutions Are Buying
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MaxCyte: Building the Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.