Olistico Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2,315.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

