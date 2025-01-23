Olistico Wealth LLC Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

