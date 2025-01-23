Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.06 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

