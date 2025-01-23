Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $262.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

