Olivia Nottebohm Sells 6,079 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $193,980.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,907.97. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90.

BOX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,053. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BOX by 143.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

