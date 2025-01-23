ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 4,997 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 537,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,892.84. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $6,643.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 500 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $44,248.32.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $26,656.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $114,067.50.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.

On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07.

ON24 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 78,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.50.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

