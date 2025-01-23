Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $35.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.

Onestream stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

