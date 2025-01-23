Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $35.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.72.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS
Insider Activity at Onestream
Institutional Trading of Onestream
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.
Onestream Trading Down 0.4 %
Onestream stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Onestream Company Profile
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.