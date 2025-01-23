Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,150 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 943,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

