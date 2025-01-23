Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Up 6.7 %

ORCL opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $515.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.