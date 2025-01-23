Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

